Tems' Highly Anticipated Single "Love Me Jeje" is Here! | Listen

Ice Prince Teams Up with Odumodublvck & PsychoYP for New Single "Untitled"

Bella Shmurda Honours Mohbad's Memory with New EP "R2 Sept 12"

Adekunle Gold Has A New Single "Rodo" | Listen

Davido Says His First Dream was to be a Record Producer & Engineer - Watch the "Business Untitled Podcast"

Shekhinah Drops Music Video For "Risk" feat. Moliy

Watch Joeboy & Jemima Osunde in the Music Video for "Adenuga" feat. Qing Madi

Mide Fash Makes Musical Debut with "Gold And Fire" | Listen

Ayra Starr Drops Live Performance of Hit Single "Commas" | Watch

Watch Simi Talk About Her Musical Journey on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Tems has released her highly anticipated single, “Love Me Jeje.” Weeks ago, during her Coachella performance, Tems debuted the song, singing the chorus to an excited audience after announcing her upcoming album “Born In The Wild.

“Love Me Jeje,” is a fresh interpretation of a classic by singer-songwriter Seyi Sodimu, who released the original version featuring Shaffy Bello in 1997. Seyi also shared the video of Tems performing the song at the Coachella, saying, “This made my day. The beautiful thing about music is that it transcends generations and connects us through time. Shoutout to Tems and her team, and congrats on a wonderful Coachella performance.”

Tems upcoming album “Born In The Wild,” will be released next month.

Listen to “Love Me Jeje” here:

Watch the visualiser:

 

