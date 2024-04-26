Tems’ Highly Anticipated Single “Love Me Jeje” is Here! | Listen

Tems has released her highly anticipated single, “Love Me Jeje.” Weeks ago, during her Coachella performance, Tems debuted the song, singing the chorus to an excited audience after announcing her upcoming album “Born In The Wild.”

“Love Me Jeje,” is a fresh interpretation of a classic by singer-songwriter Seyi Sodimu, who released the original version featuring Shaffy Bello in 1997. Seyi also shared the video of Tems performing the song at the Coachella, saying, “This made my day. The beautiful thing about music is that it transcends generations and connects us through time. Shoutout to Tems and her team, and congrats on a wonderful Coachella performance.”

Tems upcoming album “Born In The Wild,” will be released next month.

Listen to “Love Me Jeje” here:

Watch the visualiser: