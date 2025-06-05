Tems Was the Moment in Blue as She Accepted Billboard’s Diamond Award

Tems just picked up a major award and looked incredible doing it. The Billboard Global Power Players event landed in London for the first time, bringing together big names across the music industry, and our girl Tems was honoured with the Diamond Award.

She stepped up to receive the award in a mini dress that deserves its own moment. We’re talking bold blue, off-the-shoulder, ruched in all the right places, with a cool braided detail running straight down the front. It was giving: confident, stylish, not-trying-too-hard. Her wavy hair, soft glam makeup, and minimal gold accessories kept everything together in the best way.

The real heart of the night came when she took the mic and thanked Billboard for supporting African music and helping the global scene take notice. “Being African and a musician is a whole new world,” she said, after being introduced by Nkosiyati Khumalo, Billboard Africa’s incoming editor. “This has been a really great honour, especially given that that African music is moving to heights that has never been seen before, and Billboard is one of the key players in moving that needle forward,” she said.

See more photos of her below

