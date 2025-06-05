Connect with us

Tems Was the Moment in Blue as She Accepted Billboard's Diamond Award

"All Back for ₦40K?" Nigerians React to the Surprising Cost of Cornrows

Ayo Edebiri Dresses for Her Spotlight Era in Wall Street Journal Cover Spread

Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Joy and Colour

Kiki Iriafen Becomes First Nigerian-American to Win WNBA Rookie of the Month

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Labour Room Dance Party Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Tiwa Savage's "You4Me" Video Is a Soft R&B Dream with a Touch of Romance

Yelé's New Track "Outside" Is the Breakup Song That Gets You

5 Times Toyin Abraham Made Monochrome Look So Chic

Popcorn Breath?! The Hilarious Confession That Had Jennifer Hudson Gasping

Tems Was the Moment in Blue as She Accepted Billboard’s Diamond Award

Tems just reminded us she’s that girl, stepping out in blue to accept Billboard’s Diamond Award and speaking on African music’s global breakthrough.
3 hours ago

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

Tems just picked up a major award and looked incredible doing it. The Billboard Global Power Players event landed in London for the first time, bringing together big names across the music industry, and our girl Tems was honoured with the Diamond Award.

She stepped up to receive the award in a mini dress that deserves its own moment. We’re talking bold blue, off-the-shoulder, ruched in all the right places, with a cool braided detail running straight down the front. It was giving: confident, stylish, not-trying-too-hard. Her wavy hair, soft glam makeup, and minimal gold accessories kept everything together in the best way.

The real heart of the night came when she took the mic and thanked Billboard for supporting African music and helping the global scene take notice. “Being African and a musician is a whole new world,” she said, after being introduced by Nkosiyati Khumalo, Billboard Africa’s incoming editor. “This has been a really great honour, especially given that that African music is moving to heights that has never been seen before, and Billboard is one of the key players in moving that needle forward,” she said.

See more photos of her below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

