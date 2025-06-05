“All Back for ₦40K?” Nigerians React to the Surprising Cost of Cornrows

At some point, All Back, the style your cousin used to braid for you on a stool on the balcony or at the backyard, got a glow-up. It’s now “cornrows,” it’s fashion, and it’s definitely not ₦1,500 anymore.

On X(formerly Twitter), Nigerians are reacting in real time to the price shift, and it’s a mix of shock, sarcasm, and “how did we get here?” Once the definition of a low-budget hairstyle, cornrows are now clocking in at ₦10,000, ₦40,000, even ₦80,000 at high-end salons. People are asking the important questions: Is it the economy? Labour costs? Or did the hairstyle just go to finishing school and never looked back?

Some think it’s the language. “The moment they started calling it cornrows was the moment the price went up,” one person tweeted. Others blame the settings. Soft lighting, scented oils, and music. Where the styling now feels less “get in and out” and more “stay and indulge.”

Still, it stings. The nostalgia is strong for those who remember walking into a salon with ₦1,000 or ₦2,000 and leaving with neatly parted braids and some pocket change. Now, people are joking that if cornrows cost ₦40,000, there had better be jollof rice and small chops involved. “If I make cornrows for 40k, it had better come with a good breakfast and lunch.”

See what people are saying below

All back – 1k

Cornrows – 8k — Chichi (@chibzyyyy) June 4, 2025

I paid 40k each on both occasions to make All back. But I love it soo much 🥹💗. pic.twitter.com/wzQmPj78iF — 💎 DINMA 💎 (@dinma_x) June 4, 2025

Even 2k is too much to pay for “all back”. — 𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐘 𝐀𝐃𝐀 (@Auntyadaa) June 4, 2025

Na when una start to dey call “all back” “cornrows” e start to dey cost — Chichi (@chibzyyyy) June 4, 2025

They did me 6 cornrows 5k in lekki last week I wanted to go craze 😂😂😭 — Claris_cray (@Claris_cray) June 5, 2025

If I pay 5 or 6k for cornrows, how much will I now pay for braids? I understand your context of harsh realities, but 6k is too much for simple cornrows — Evangelyn Damilola (@OlumatiE) June 5, 2025

Shebi it’s this same all back I did here for 1k someone is paying 8k for?? Abi is it because u guys rebranded d name to cornrows pic.twitter.com/2Wa8qqfDu0 — Amara vera (@Amaraverab) June 5, 2025

The cornrows conversations ain’t going to go away soon, but one thing is sure; some of us are not paying ridiculous amounts to do ordinary ‘ all back’. Any all back more than 3/4k is outrageous! — J. (@ytddavies) June 5, 2025

I pay 3k for cornrows, 7k for braids. Home service o https://t.co/RqajPa1I6l — Reni (@Alleberryy) June 5, 2025

The Lagos lifestyle is actually insane!!! 8k for cornrows? As how? Could never be my hard-earned money! https://t.co/Jde5QkxPlB — Enigma. (@LifeofaHeritage) June 4, 2025

Cornrows for 5k, 8k and 12k? How? I am never paying such amount to make ‘all back’. Call me broke. I agree! — FUNMI is Spending The Billions✨ (@LoFunmilayo) June 4, 2025

So you people are making cornrows asin “all back hairstyle” for 8k???? I’d rather remain on this side on the world where I make my cornrow for 1k, all thanks to aunty Jane, my hair stylist.. 8k for twelve partings of cornrows!!!!! — Freda ❤🌻 (@Jaccy_Ambrose) June 4, 2025

I’m old enough to remember when we used to make hair (all back, patewo, etc) for N30 btw. 8k for all back is ridiculous no matter how you slice it. I know the economy has changed but it’s still a ridiculous price. Everything doesn’t need to be expensive. — Chief Chilo, MSc💋 (@ChilotamOjukwu) June 4, 2025

If I make cornrows for 40k, it better comes with a good breakfast and lunch https://t.co/WUSRf9oUnW — Sylverlyn (@_sylverlyn_) June 5, 2025

The moment they started calling it cornrows was the moment the price went up https://t.co/dW9HLQZPPd — Fatimah T. Muhammad (@MFTeemah) June 5, 2025