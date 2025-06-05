Connect with us

“All Back for ₦40K?” Nigerians React to the Surprising Cost of Cornrows

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Cameroon, South Africa & Zimbabwe Named Among Finalists in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

Uganda’s Natasha Nyonyozi Wins Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose for Autism Awareness

See How Joy Mojisola Raimi Is Wearing Nigeria Loud, Proud & Beautifully at Miss World

Namibia's Selma Kamanya Wins Continental Title & Takes Her Place in Miss World Quarterfinals

Cornrows, also known as the humble All Back, used to be the ultimate low-maintenance style. Now? They’re luxury-priced and sparking a wave of social commentary online.
Published

21 minutes ago

 on

At some point, All Back, the style your cousin used to braid for you on a stool on the balcony or at the backyard, got a glow-up. It’s now “cornrows,” it’s fashion, and it’s definitely not ₦1,500 anymore.

On X(formerly Twitter), Nigerians are reacting in real time to the price shift, and it’s a mix of shock, sarcasm, and “how did we get here?” Once the definition of a low-budget hairstyle, cornrows are now clocking in at ₦10,000, ₦40,000, even ₦80,000 at high-end salons. People are asking the important questions: Is it the economy? Labour costs? Or did the hairstyle just go to finishing school and never looked back?

Some think it’s the language. “The moment they started calling it cornrows was the moment the price went up,” one person tweeted. Others blame the settings. Soft lighting, scented oils, and music. Where the styling now feels less “get in and out” and more “stay and indulge.”

Still, it stings. The nostalgia is strong for those who remember walking into a salon with ₦1,000 or ₦2,000 and leaving with neatly parted braids and some pocket change. Now, people are joking that if cornrows cost ₦40,000, there had better be jollof rice and small chops involved. “If I make cornrows for 40k, it had better come with a good breakfast and lunch.”

See what people are saying below

