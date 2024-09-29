These Chic Styles Will Elevate How You Rock Your Kinky Twists | WATCH

Connect with us

These Chic Styles Will Elevate How You Rock Your Kinky Twists

3 hours ago

Kinky Twists are a versatile and stylish protective hairstyle that allows endless creative options for anyone looking to switch up their look while keeping their natural hair healthy. Whether you’re going for a sleek, chic vibe or embracing your bold, bohemian side, there are so many ways to style your kinky twists. From updos to half-up looks, you can easily transform this protective style for any occasion. Fashion influencer Onyinye Ogbormeh hopped on the hair theory trend and delivered different styles you can rock with your kinky twists.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onyinye Ogbormeh (@pretty._.onyi)

Credit: @pretty._.onyi

