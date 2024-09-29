These Chic Styles Will Elevate How You Rock Your Kinky Twists | WATCH

Kinky Twists are a versatile and stylish protective hairstyle that allows endless creative options for anyone looking to switch up their look while keeping their natural hair healthy. Whether you’re going for a sleek, chic vibe or embracing your bold, bohemian side, there are so many ways to style your kinky twists. From updos to half-up looks, you can easily transform this protective style for any occasion. Fashion influencer Onyinye Ogbormeh hopped on the hair theory trend and delivered different styles you can rock with your kinky twists.

Credit: @pretty._.onyi

