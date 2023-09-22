‘It Took Me 40 Years To Look This Good’. Anti-ageing/Pro-ageing? Take A Look At This!

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Nigerian luxe portrait photographer — Eleanor Goodey is back at it again. Time after time, Eleanor has lit up our Instagram feed with not only impressive photographs of her clients but also stunning shots of her gorgeous self and adorable family. 

Looking even more radiant this year, the Paris-trained portrait photographer clocked 40 and remarked:

It took me 40 years to look this good. 

We love how she’s telling a different narrative of the ageing tale. Ageing doesn’t have to be negative, it can come with positive and even more attractive changes based on better choices. Just take a look at how stunning Eleanor looks serving this tremendous self-care inspiration of the week, talk about 40 and fabulous!

Shot by her assistant Majestic Visuals, Eleanor partners again with her brilliant fashion designer and sister-in-law — Oluwakemi Goodey of Heiress Couture Nigeria for her most stunning shoot yet, featuring Kemi herself and Eleanor’s charming damsels who have both stamped indelible face cards in our memories from their viral moments in the spotlight at Mum’s studio.

Keep scrolling for an eyes feast:

In an Instagram caption, Eleanor wrote about her adorable relationship with Kemi

Special thanks to Kemi @heiresscouturenigeria my business partner and sister-in-law, because some of the successes we have enjoyed in business have been as a result of the alignment and synergy between us!!

Keep scrolling for more

Seeing how pretty Eleanor looked for her 40th birthday shoot is such an encouragement for what’s attainable when we take better care of ourselves, cheers to Beauty Preservation.

 

Credits

Muses: @eleanorgoodeyphotography, @kemigoodey
Styling: @kemigoodey
Outfit: @heiresscouturenigeria
Hair: @tobbiestouch
Makeup: @oshewabeauty, and @sutchaygallery
Okuku: @pees_touch
Shot by: @majesticvisuals_

