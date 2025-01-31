Napping Isn’t Lazy: It’s a Productivity Hack Your Body Will Thank You For

We’ve all been there – the afternoon hits, and suddenly, the exhaustion takes over. Between 1 and 4 p.m., it’s almost impossible to stay alert. For this writer, there’s a simple solution: a 30-minute nap. After a long morning of work, especially after indulging in a delicious bowl of smoky jollof rice and chicken (or maybe some beef asun), the post-lunch dip feels inevitable. But instead of fighting it, a quick nap can work wonders.

When she finds herself drained, she heads straight to her desk, lays her head on a soft pillow for just 30 minutes, and emerges from that nap feeling like a brand new person. The rest of the afternoon is a breeze – mentally alert, refreshed, and with a much-improved mood. It’s like pressing the reset button on the day.

And the science backs this up. Studies have shown that naps do much more than just fight off tiredness. They’re great for brain health, reducing anxiety, and even boosting creativity. Research reveals that naps can also improve memory and cognitive functions. And here’s something interesting: napping once or twice a week could even lower the risk of heart problems like heart attacks and strokes.

So, why is it that some people resist the urge to nap?

The reason could be in the ‘where’, ‘when’, and ‘how long’ of napping. These three factors can make all the difference in how well-rested you feel after your nap.

When is the best time to nap?

Ever feel that post-lunch slump after a delicious meal? That’s your body’s natural circadian rhythm at work! This dip in energy around the early afternoon is completely normal. Experts recommend embracing this natural lull by taking a short nap, ideally before 3 p.m. Napping later in the day can interfere with your nighttime sleep, so it’s best to keep your afternoon naps brief and early.

Where should you nap?

The environment you nap in can make or break your snooze. The ideal napping space should be cool and quiet. If you work in an office, accessories like earplugs or an eye mask can help block out noise and light. Working from home? Your bedroom is probably the best place to catch some quick Z’s.

How Long Should a Nap Be?

For a quick energy boost, a short 20-30 minute nap is all you need to recharge. This length is perfect for getting some light sleep without drifting into deep sleep, which could leave you feeling groggy. For a serious reset, a 90-minute nap allows for a full sleep cycle, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day. Ensure you set an alarm, so you won’t sleep for too long.

Want to get the best nap possible? Here are a few more tips:

Don’t fight your body when it requires a nap.

Limit distractions like your phone, TV, or other devices.

Ease back into your routine: When you wake up from your nap, give yourself a few moments to fully come to before diving back into work

So, the next time the afternoon slump hits, don’t fight it. A well-timed nap could be the key to getting through the rest of your day feeling refreshed and ready to take on whatever comes your way. With the right environment and a short but sweet nap, you’ll be back at your best in no time.

