Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

While in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, Tems invited Vogue France to get ready with her for the Jacquemus show. As her makeup artist worked on her look, she spoke about her creative process, personal habits, and shared a few lighthearted moments.

Between beauty touches, she let us in on a secret: her playful attempts to stay under the radar at Pilates class. To avoid recognition, she sometimes registers under different names, blending into the room unnoticed. But it only works for so long.

Recently, last week, at the place I’ve been going to for years, someone came up to me and was like, ‘Hmmm, does anyone ever tell you that you look like a singer? Do you know the one I’m talking about?’ I was like, ‘Oh, Tems? Is it Tems? Oh, I get that all the time!’ Then I quickly ran to my class before she put two and two together. But I think they found out after. I had to take the back door to leave the class.

As the conversation continued, she reflected on where she draws inspiration from.

I find inspirations from life experiences. Frustration is the best. You can’t go wrong with a little bit of anger. Gratitude and reflection. I think every time I’m alone, I always try and make sure that I am checking in with myself all the time. Just always internally searching. I don’t know if that’s normal, but that’s what’s happening. You know what? I think I naturally have a good vibe—I’ve been told. But within, inside this noggin, there’s so many things going on. I have like 50 tabs open all the time, where my mind is like: you have to check this, you have to check that. One thing that keeps me grounded is just that there’s a knowing and acceptance of self and things. Like, I am not really surprised by anything, which I think is a good quality. Try to make the best out of every moment.

