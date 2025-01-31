Connect with us

Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

With "Dupe," Broda Shaggi Turns Pain Into a Powerful Message of Gratitude – Listen

A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers "I'll Be There" Right on Time

After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration "So It Goes"

Skiibii Can't Get Enough of His Muse in 'Carry For Head' Music Video | Watch

Tekno Drops Official Dance Video for "Pounds and Dollars"

Yemi Alade Is Bringing All the Good Vibes with "Happy Day" Music Video

Beef Asun? Yes Please! See How Tolulicious Kitchen Makes This Delicious Peppered Meat

Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track “Resurrection”

1 hour ago

After months away from the scene, Ghanaian rapper Teephlow is back and ready to share his story with the release of “Resurrection.” The track is born out of personal struggle and growth, with Teephlow saying, “This journey hasn’t been an easy one but I’ve learned, grown, and I’m ready to share my story, ‘The Resurrection.’”

The song touches on his experiences with self-doubt, wasted time, and the tough lessons he’s learned along the way. It’s TeePhlow’s way of expressing everything he’s gone through and the shift in mindset that’s helping him move forward.

Produced by EldarQ and 24Aden, the track carries a powerful energy that matches TeePhlow’s raw, reflective lyrics. The visuals open with TeePhlow in a support group, rapping about his struggles. Then, we see him in the gym—boxing, skipping, and putting in the work.

Watch below.

