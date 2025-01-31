Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track “Resurrection”

After months away from the scene, Ghanaian rapper Teephlow is back and ready to share his story with the release of “Resurrection.” The track is born out of personal struggle and growth, with Teephlow saying, “This journey hasn’t been an easy one but I’ve learned, grown, and I’m ready to share my story, ‘The Resurrection.’”

The song touches on his experiences with self-doubt, wasted time, and the tough lessons he’s learned along the way. It’s TeePhlow’s way of expressing everything he’s gone through and the shift in mindset that’s helping him move forward.

Produced by Eldar–Q and 24Aden, the track carries a powerful energy that matches TeePhlow’s raw, reflective lyrics. The visuals open with TeePhlow in a support group, rapping about his struggles. Then, we see him in the gym—boxing, skipping, and putting in the work.

Watch below.