Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tems

Photo Credit: Temsszn/Instagram

Mademoiselle Tems was live at Fashion Week in Paris, stealing hearts as she stunned at the Jacquemus Menswear AW25 spring 2025 show. Arriving to the loud cheers of her excited, adoring fans, Tems made an unforgettable entrance in a sleek, all-white ensemble.

Her outfit was effortlessly chic—a white, long-sleeved top with a high collar and black buttons that added a touch of sophistication. She paired it with a form-fitting white skirt that flowed gracefully to the floor, creating a clean, elegant silhouette. To top it off, she carried a black clutch for the perfect pop of contrast. Her hair, long with voluminous curls brought all the glamour.

Tems’ look was simplicity at its finest—refined, yet undeniably stunning. Inside, she was spotted sitting with Raye and later sharing fun moments and photos with Tyla, Tiakola, and none other than Anna Wintour herself.

Catch more photos of Tems’ fabulous outfit below!

 

