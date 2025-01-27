Check Out the Stylish Looks from the Premiere of “Something About The Briggs”

Last night, Nollywood gathered at IMAX Cinema, Lekki, for the premiere of “Something About The Briggs.” And, of course, the cast and crew brought elegance and style to the red carpet, making it a memorable evening.

Written, produced, and directed by Bukola Araoye-Ogunsola, ‘Something About The Briggs“ tells a heartfelt story of love, marriage, and forgiveness. The film features an outstanding ensemble of Nollywood icons, including Liz Benson–Ameye, Bukky Wright, Norbert Young, Zack Orji, and Gloria Young. They are joined by a talented lineup of stars such as Daniel Etim Effiong, Rita Dominic, Iyabo Ojo, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Linda Ejiofor, Kanaga Jnr, Elma Mbadiwe, Simi Drey, Tubosun Aiyedehin, and Ariyiike Dimples.

Set to hit cinemas nationwide on January 31, 2025, “Something About The Briggs” promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Check out the lewks from the premiere.

Ariyiike Dimples

Stan Nze

Iyabo Ojo

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Bukola Ogunsola

Rita Dominic

Kanaga Jnr

Simi Drey and her husband Julian

Kenneth Okolie and Kalu Ikeagwu

Ify Mogekwu (Ifys Kitchen)

Elma Mbadiwe

Kunle Remi, Daniel Etim–Effiong and Kiekie