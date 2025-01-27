Movies
Check Out the Stylish Looks from the Premiere of “Something About The Briggs”
Last night, Nollywood gathered at IMAX Cinema, Lekki, for the premiere of “Something About The Briggs.” And, of course, the cast and crew brought elegance and style to the red carpet, making it a memorable evening.
Written, produced, and directed by Bukola Araoye-Ogunsola, ‘Something About The Briggs“ tells a heartfelt story of love, marriage, and forgiveness. The film features an outstanding ensemble of Nollywood icons, including Liz Benson–Ameye, Bukky Wright, Norbert Young, Zack Orji, and Gloria Young. They are joined by a talented lineup of stars such as Daniel Etim Effiong, Rita Dominic, Iyabo Ojo, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Linda Ejiofor, Kanaga Jnr, Elma Mbadiwe, Simi Drey, Tubosun Aiyedehin, and Ariyiike Dimples.
Set to hit cinemas nationwide on January 31, 2025, “Something About The Briggs” promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Check out the lewks from the premiere.
Ariyiike Dimples
Stan Nze
Iyabo Ojo
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
Bukola Ogunsola
Rita Dominic
Kanaga Jnr
Simi Drey and her husband Julian
Kenneth Okolie and Kalu Ikeagwu
Ify Mogekwu (Ifys Kitchen)
Elma Mbadiwe
Kunle Remi, Daniel Etim–Effiong and Kiekie
