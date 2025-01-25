Connect with us

This Photo of Skepta & Aaron Pierre? We Can't Handle the Fineness!

Ayra Starr Always Knew She'd Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

Super Falcons Forward Francisca Ordega Signs with Al Ittihad Ladies FC in Saudi Arabia

Similoluwa Scott Proves First-Class Degrees Are Possible in a Federal University

Cynthia Erivo is Beaming, and for Good Reason: She Could Be the Next EGOT

Green, Glorious Green! Veekee James Just Gave Us More Style Inspiration

Kenya Rolls Out Visa-Free Travel Policy For Africans

The "Children of Blood and Bone" Cast Announcement Has Everyone Talking

Just Got Loc'd? Here's Your Quick Guide To Healthy, Thriving Starter Locs

Whooosh! Eniola Ajao Brought the Heat with Jaw-Dropping Looks for Her 42nd Birthday

Photo Credit: Skepta/Instagram

Men’s Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and we’re loving all the stunning looks from Nigerian stars! Temi Otedola stepped out in a chic Louis Vuitton monogrammed brown jacket, while Omah Lay caught our eye with his unique and bold hairstyle. But guess who else has everyone buzzing? Skepta!

The British-Nigerian rapper brought his A-game to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. He rocked a crisp white shirt with a draped, silky scarf over the collar, paired with sharp black Louis Vuitton trousers. To top it off, he completed the look with sleek black shoes—simple, classy, and oh-so-refined.

And if that wasn’t enough, Skepta took a photo with Aaron Pierre—the man everyone’s swooning over right now. Yes, that Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa himself! We know, right now, you’re humming that line too, and we don’t blame you.

Anyways, that’s enough gushing, check out Skepta’s photos from the fashion show below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Smoke (@skepta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Smoke (@skepta)

