This Photo of Skepta & Aaron Pierre? We Can’t Handle the Fineness!

Men’s Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and we’re loving all the stunning looks from Nigerian stars! Temi Otedola stepped out in a chic Louis Vuitton monogrammed brown jacket, while Omah Lay caught our eye with his unique and bold hairstyle. But guess who else has everyone buzzing? Skepta!

The British-Nigerian rapper brought his A-game to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. He rocked a crisp white shirt with a draped, silky scarf over the collar, paired with sharp black Louis Vuitton trousers. To top it off, he completed the look with sleek black shoes—simple, classy, and oh-so-refined.

And if that wasn’t enough, Skepta took a photo with Aaron Pierre—the man everyone’s swooning over right now. Yes, that Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa himself! We know, right now, you’re humming that line too, and we don’t blame you.

Anyways, that’s enough gushing, check out Skepta’s photos from the fashion show below

