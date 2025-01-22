Connect with us

Temi Otedola Is So Ready for Paris Fashion Week—Her Louis Vuitton Look Says It All

Aaliyah's Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

How to Decide When Your Wig Needs a Revamp

Green Just Got Hotter & Veekee James Shows us How to Rock It!

Joselyn Dumas Wears Kente Like a Queen | See her Stunning Photos

Liquorose's Self-Styled Outfit at the "Lisabi: A Legend Is Born" Premiere Looks Effortlessly Fierce

Hitting the Gym This Year? Here's Your Must-Know Guide

Chlöe Bailey Nails Boss Chic in Black Velvet at NAACP Nominations Reveal

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

Check Out 2025's Golden Globes Most Iconic Looks

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Paris Fashion Week 2025 has officially begun! The opening night set the tone with Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated debut for Louis Vuitton’s men’s fall-winter 2025 collection, hosted at the iconic Louvre.

Among the guests making a stylish statement was Nigeria’s own fashion icon and actress, Temi Otedola. Temi arrived looking effortlessly chic in a Louis Vuitton monogrammed brown jacket cinched with a belt, paired with sleek black boots that grazed just below the thighs. She kept her makeup fresh yet striking, opting for smoky eyes and glossy nude lips.

Pharrell’s collection, created alongside Nigo, was revealed at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, where the venue shimmered with golden paving stones, adding to the grandeur of the evening.

Catch a glimpse of Temi’s look and more highlights captired by her lens from the event below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

