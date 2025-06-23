Connect with us

Omowunmi Dada's Red Dress Was All the Fashion London Needed | See Photos

Metallic Gold Is Having a Moment and Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Its Muse

Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us Our Next Big Chop Inspo | See Photos

Get Your Glow On: La Roche-Posay is set for her Skin Health Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall this June!

Osas Ighodaro Is Choosing Soft Strength This Season And We’re Locked In

Crown Meets Couture! Miss Nigeria Doris Ogah Is Lady Beellionaire’s Newest Ambassador

Sun-Kissed, Melanin-Protected: Inside NIVEA’s Smart Launch of Their UV Face Sunscreen for African Skin

We Need to Talk About Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Entire Look | Like Now!

“All Back for ₦40K?” Nigerians React to the Surprising Cost of Cornrows

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Omowunmi Dada’s Red Dress Was All the Fashion London Needed | See Photos

Omowunmi Dada brought the heat to London in a sculpted red dress for the Red Circle premiere. A look worth adding to your moodboard.
Published

6 hours ago

You can never go wrong with a red dress. Truly, it’s one of those timeless choices that always makes a statement. And if you’re still in doubt, let Omowunmi Dada convince you. The Nollywood star stepped out in London looking absolutely lovely in a red number that had all eyes on her.

Omowunmi was in town for the “Red Circle” premiere and, in her words, she “got [her] pretty red dress on to paint the city of London red” and that she did.

The dress in question is a floor-length red gown that fits like it was made just for her. It features sheer long sleeves and wrap detailing across the chest, with gentle ruching at the waist that flatters the figure. A mesh panel across the midriff adds a playful edge to an otherwise classic look.

She kept her accessories simple. A silver mini bag with embellishments and a pair of drop earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low braided ponytail, bringing the entire look together without doing too much.

From head to toe, Omowunmi looked every bit the star. If you’re looking for outfit inspiration for your next big night out, this one deserves a spot on your moodboard.

Scroll down to see more photos

 

