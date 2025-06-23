Omowunmi Dada’s Red Dress Was All the Fashion London Needed | See Photos

You can never go wrong with a red dress. Truly, it’s one of those timeless choices that always makes a statement. And if you’re still in doubt, let Omowunmi Dada convince you. The Nollywood star stepped out in London looking absolutely lovely in a red number that had all eyes on her.

Omowunmi was in town for the “Red Circle” premiere and, in her words, she “got [her] pretty red dress on to paint the city of London red” and that she did.

The dress in question is a floor-length red gown that fits like it was made just for her. It features sheer long sleeves and wrap detailing across the chest, with gentle ruching at the waist that flatters the figure. A mesh panel across the midriff adds a playful edge to an otherwise classic look.

She kept her accessories simple. A silver mini bag with embellishments and a pair of drop earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low braided ponytail, bringing the entire look together without doing too much.

From head to toe, Omowunmi looked every bit the star. If you’re looking for outfit inspiration for your next big night out, this one deserves a spot on your moodboard.

