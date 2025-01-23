Everyone is Talking About Omah Lay’s Hair at the Paris Fashion Week 2025

Nigerian music sensation, Omah Lay, made a splash at Paris Fashion Week 2025, proving that his influence extends into the realm of high fashion.

While details about specific shows and designers he attended are yet to be revealed, his presence alone has got people talking. And that curled blow out? Whew! Tongues are wagging, people are commenting and we absolutely love it.

Omah Lay is known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and R&B, and his appearance at Paris Fashion Week signifies the growing synergy between music and fashion, and the increasing global recognition of Nigerian talent.

As a fashion-forward artist, Omah Lay’s style choices have always been bold and trendsetting. His presence at Paris Fashion Week 2025 in stunning chequered two piece from 3PARADIS SS25 collection solidifies his status as a rising style icon.

See the full look

Stay tuned for more updates on Omah Lay’s Paris Fashion Week adventur