Green, Glorious Green! Veekee James Just Gave Us More Style Inspiration

Could green be Veekee James’ favourite colour? It certainly seems that way! Just last week, the celebrity fashion designer was spotted in a stunning green marble print gown. The dress, with its beautiful mix of cool greens with white and green beading, was an absolute showstopper.

And just today, she’s at it again, this time wearing a gorgeous green Wanni Fuga imprinted dress. The floor-length, body-hugging dress is a true work of art, with a sash that begins at one shoulder, gently hugs her hips, and knots beautifully at the waist.

Veekee pairs the dress with gold accessories — a gold purse and matching jewellery. But the highlight of the entire ensemble is the fascinator. It’s bold, eye-catching, and undeniably Veekee James!

So, if you’re looking for more inspiration on how to rock green, look no further. Veekee has you covered.

See more photos below