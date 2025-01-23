Connect with us

Green, Glorious Green! Veekee James Just Gave Us More Style Inspiration

Just Got Loc'd? Here's Your Quick Guide To Healthy, Thriving Starter Locs

Temi Otedola Is So Ready for Paris Fashion Week—Her Louis Vuitton Look Says It All

Aaliyah's Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

How to Decide When Your Wig Needs a Revamp

Green Just Got Hotter & Veekee James Shows us How to Rock It!

Joselyn Dumas Wears Kente Like a Queen | See her Stunning Photos

Liquorose’s Self-Styled Outfit at the “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born” Premiere Looks Effortlessly Fierce

Hitting the Gym This Year? Here's Your Must-Know Guide

Chlöe Bailey Nails Boss Chic in Black Velvet at NAACP Nominations Reveal

Could green be Veekee James’ favourite colour? It certainly seems that way! Just last week, the celebrity fashion designer was spotted in a stunning green marble print gown. The dress, with its beautiful mix of cool greens with white and green beading, was an absolute showstopper.

And just today, she’s at it again, this time wearing a gorgeous green Wanni Fuga imprinted dress. The floor-length, body-hugging dress is a true work of art, with a sash that begins at one shoulder, gently hugs her hips, and knots beautifully at the waist.

Veekee pairs the dress with gold accessories — a gold purse and matching jewellery. But the highlight of the entire ensemble is the fascinator. It’s bold, eye-catching, and undeniably Veekee James!

So, if you’re looking for more inspiration on how to rock green, look no further. Veekee has you covered.

See more photos below

 

