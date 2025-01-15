Beauty
Green Just Got Hotter & Veekee James Shows us How to Rock It!
Thinking of rocking green for your next outing but unsure where to start, even though you’ve got some green pieces staring back at you in your wardrobe?
Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! Take some inspiration from fashion designer Veekee James, who absolutely nailed it in a gorgeous green marble print gown. The dress, featuring various shades of cool greens with white and green beading, is a total showstopper.
Veekee kept the monochrome look going strong by pairing the dress with a mini Jacquemus green bag, perfectly matching the gown. Her white heeled strappy sandals complement the white beading on the dress, while her makeup remains fresh and understated with a nude lip and golden eyeshadow.
That’s how you do green – easy, chic, and stylish! Are you taking notes?
Check out more stunning photos below
