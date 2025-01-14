Chude Jideonwo Celebrates 25 Years in Media in a Cool Orange-Themed Photoshoot

Media personality Chude Jideonwo is marking a double celebration this year – 25 years in the media industry and counting down to his 40th birthday on March 16!

To mark this significant milestone, Chude has shared a beautiful photoshoot, looking every bit at peace and grateful for the journey. He’s dressed in a chic orange jacket, paired with a silk orange top and trousers, all finished off with matching boots featuring subtle black streaks. Set against a calm backdrop of art, the shoot reflects Chude’s sense of gratitude and contentment.

In his social media caption, Chude reflects on the joy of seeing those he’s mentored flourish over the years. He fondly recalls moments with individuals like Adebayo Oke–Lawal, Adedamola, and Swazzi, who he recognised early on as destined for greatness. Beyond just celebrating their talent, Chude takes pride in his role of supporting them, challenging them to push their limits, and watching them achieve remarkable success. For him, true fulfilment comes from lifting others up, helping their dreams come true, and celebrating their accomplishments along the way.

