All the Details About DEOL’s Latest Collection Tagged “Trio”

DEOL, a rising name in the fashion world, introduces its latest collection, “TRIO.” This collection beautifully celebrates Africa’s rich cultural heritage by highlighting the styles of Nigeria’s Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa tribes.

“TRIO” features vibrant Ankara fabrics adorned with intricate beading and stonework, combining traditional artistry with modern elegance. The collection is said to be designed with precision and a deep appreciation for African aesthetics, bridging cultural expression and contemporary fashion.

With “TRIO,” DEOL aims to continue promoting African creativity and style, presenting pieces honouring tradition.

Credits

Designer: Adeyinka Agunbiade

Co-Designer: Deborah Ajifowowe

Brand: DEOL

Hair: @styledbyddys

MUA: house_of_aphrodi

