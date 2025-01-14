All the Details About DEOL’s Latest Collection Tagged “Trio”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

DEOL, a rising name in the fashion world, introduces its latest collection, “TRIO.” This collection beautifully celebrates Africa’s rich cultural heritage by highlighting the styles of Nigeria’s Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa tribes.

“TRIO” features vibrant Ankara fabrics adorned with intricate beading and stonework, combining traditional artistry with modern elegance. The collection is said to be designed with precision and a deep appreciation for African aesthetics, bridging cultural expression and contemporary fashion.

With “TRIO,” DEOL aims to continue promoting African creativity and style, presenting pieces honouring tradition.

Credits
Designer: Adeyinka Agunbiade
Co-Designer: Deborah Ajifowowe
Brand: DEOL
Hair: @styledbyddys
MUA: house_of_aphrodi

Sponsored Content

