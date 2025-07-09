Coal City Fashion Experience 2025 Puts Enugu in the Spotlight as Fashion Takes Center Stage

The Coal City Fashion Experience 2025 lit up Enugu with an impressive display of Nigeria’s top design talent. As the Southeast’s leading annual fashion event, it brought together 15 runway designers and 25 marketplace vendors, creating a vibrant blend of seasoned icons and emerging voices. The two-day celebration is fast becoming a go-to destination for designers and fashion enthusiasts across the country and beyond.

The runway dazzled with collections from, Emil Empire, Eka’s Couture, Fedora Hats & Bridal, Tomira Signature, Lin Atelier, Sixpence Couture, The Nakachi Brand, Krojacc Fashion, Cygore Styling, Apparel by April, Shinexcellence among others. Meanwhile, the marketplace buzzed with standout vendors like Hanlasson Empire, Be Kute Fashion, Drejune Clothingz, Glochi Couture, Sixpence Couture, Dymples Collection, Exquisite Kri8eve, Fashion Concept, offering everything from chic accessories to bold ready-to-wear pieces. Beyond the fashion, the event, orchestrated by Oarhe Ohis Kelvin & Dr Kachi Ugwa with GHills Entertainment and Whitemagic Events, packed in engaging extras. Two panel discussions explored the future of fashion, while a Best Dressed Contest crowned stylish attendees with cash prizes. Lucky guests also walked away with Enugu Air tickets, courtesy of Commissioner for Transport Obi Ozor.

The annual event which holds every June, held at Amadeo Event Centre Main Hall, was aired live on AFIA TV (DSTV & GOTV), the event drew a diverse crowd, including notables like Emeka Mba (AFIA TV CEO), Ugochi Madueke (Commissioner for Tourism), and Patrick Nwabueze Ubru (Commissioner for Agriculture). The event’s organization and expanding reach have contributed to a steady influx of designers from across the country.

Together with Dr. Kachi Ugwa, Oarhe Ohis Kelvin has made the Coal City Fashion Experience a cornerstone of Southeast Nigeria’s creative scene, cementing Enugu’s place as a hub for fashion and entertainment.

Catch the highlights here:



Runway Designers:

LA Fashion Sensation, Zagora Collections, Emil Empire, Eka’s Couture, Fedora Hats & Bridal, Mylestone Clothing, Tomira Signature, Lin Atelier, Sixpence Couture, The Nakachi Brand, Krojacc Fashion, Cygore Styling, Apparel by April, Ibe Tribal, Shinexcellence.

Marketplace Designers:

Emil Empire, The Uwe Brand, Drejune Clothingz, Glochi Couture, Sixpence Couture, Chuckandre Luxury, Dymples Collection, Exquisite Kri8eve, Veezee Signatures, Icraft Handmade, Fashion Concept, Mylestone Clothing, Love Nwafor, Oma Beads “N” Blings, Catalogues Collections, Fedora Hats & Bridal, Mapre Collections, Eka’s Couture, Emil Empire, Uso Fabrics & Accessories, Be Kute Fashion, Zagora Collections, Hanlasson Empire, Ashleydavid’s Couture, Grandma’s Touch.

The Coal City Fashion Experience 2025 underscored Enugu’s contribution to Nigeria’s fashion industry, combining showcases of design talent with moments of creative inspiration.

Sponsored Content