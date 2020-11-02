Spotted: Ibukun Awosika, Temi Otedola, Gabriel Afolayan at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation”

The genius that is Kunle Afolayan, has mastered the art of storytelling so much so that we’ve come to always look forward to every project from him. His latest movie, Citation which will be officially released on Netflix on November 6, exclusively premiered at Terra Kulture, on October 31.

With glamorous moments from the red carpet, the auspicious event had in attendance, the cast from the movie; Ibukun Awosika, Temi Otedola, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan, Wole Olowomojuore, Seun Kuti, Toyin Ogundeji along with the partners behind the movie; Ford Foundation, Access “W’ Initiative, Natnudos, Canon, FlyBoku, GAC Motors, Arik Air, Ajike Foundation, as well as other amazing guests like Sola Sobowale, the Director-General of NFVCB; Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, the President and Executive Producer of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA); Mike Dada, the Nigerian music video director, filmmaker and cinematographer; Clarence Peters, the former commissioner for information and culture of Lagos State; Steve Ayorinde, Former DG of NFVCB; Emeka Mba, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and many others.

The screening started with an opening speech from Kunle Afolayan who reiterated that the essence of the movie is to encourage people to speak up against sexual crimes.

After the screening, came thundering applause from the thrilled guests with Kunle Afolayan gracing the stage again for the curtain close. Stunning everyone present, the Director and filmmaker placed a zoom call through to Jimmy Jean-Louis and Adjetey Anang who were unable to attend the premiere.

The event finally came to a close and was followed by interviews from media houses like Accelerate Tv, Pulse NG, Channels News, Naija Max, HipTV, and KAP Hub.