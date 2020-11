A new Nollywood musical film “Loud” will start showing in the cinemas from November 20th.

“Loud” was directed by Umanu Ojochenemi Elijah for Krystal Filmworks.

The movie stars Wole Ojo, Eucharia Anunobi, Timini Egbuson, Sophie Alakija, Bolanle Ninalowo, Jide Kosoko, Sydney Talker, Craze Clown, Abayomi Alvin and more.

Watch the trailer below: