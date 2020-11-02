Don’t Miss this New Episode of “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

A new episode of Neptune3’s new series “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” is out, and it’s titled “Table Manners.”

“Table for Two: a Series of First Dates” is a dramatic, comedic look at modern dating etiquette through the eyes of the rather peculiar guests that visit Table for Two while 3 waiters and 2 students work together to attract more customers to the restaurant.

Starring Precious Bassey, Samuel Ating, Emmanuel Nse, Jeiel Damina, Abasikpongke Uko, Chioma Ohaegbuchi. Directed by Jemima Damina, written by Jesimiel Damina and Jeiel Damina.

The series is 10-episodes long with each episode lasting an average of 10-12 minutes per episode. It is a highly anticipated, entertaining short series created by Neptune3 Studios, the producers of the hit web series, Best Friends in the World.

Watch episode two below: