Fara Ashiru Jituboh & Obi Ozor cover Forbes Africa’s 'The New Tycoons' Issue

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Sahara Group is boosting SDGs & Facilitating the Generation of Ideas & Solutions in Africa with the Launch of Sahara Impact Fund - Here’s how you can apply

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Simi Nwogugu is the New Chief Executive Officer of JA Africa

Learn the 5 Second Rule on Episode 2 of "Boss Up 101" with Chika Ike

Sandile Shezi is sharing his Invaluable Lessons from Forex Trading on "Under 40 CEOs"

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Ndidi Nwuneli, Lindiwe Matlali & Daniel Asare-Kyei make Schwab Foundation's 2020 List of Social Innovators

Grace Agada: Don't Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Forbes Africa has released its special issue celebrating its ninth birthday along with the 60th independence anniversary of Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country, Nigeria, with Fara Ashiru Jituboh, the CEO/CTO at Okra Inc/Nigeria, Obi Ozor co-founder of Kobe360 featuring on the cover.

This issue focuses on young leaders, and also includes a state-of-the-nation report with commentary from the top billionaire and multi-millionaire titans on how they are strategizing their business models in the new normal. There are tips from names like Aliko Dangote, Folorunso Alakija, Tonye Cole and more on the emerging new capitalism.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have come right in the middle of the country’s mid-life crisis, but there is hope in the form of its tech innovators and the resilience of its growing youth population, cementing its never-say-die attitude”, Forbes Africa said.

Check on it!

Get the October/November 2020 Forbes Africa issue here. 

Photo Credit: Forbesafrica

