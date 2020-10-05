All the Must-See Highlights from Mercy Eke’s Birthday Bash

Mercy Eke and her gang clearly had the most fun celebrating the queen of highlights.

It was her birthday recently and the 2019 BBNaija winner had ex-housemates from the 2018, 2019 and 2020 set of the reality show grace her birthday bash.

Some of them include Alex Unusual, Diane Russet, Ike Onyema, Mike Edwards, Frodd, Joe, Jeff Bankz, Kiddwaya, Erica Nlewedim, Prince Nelson and Dorathy Bachor. Ebuka, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Osas Ighodaro, and the number one African bad girl Tiwa Savage were also there to celebrate Mercy, A.K.A Lambo.

So many friends of the reality star also turned up to celebrate with her, as she stunned in these two drop-dead gorgeous outfits.

It was all vibes!

Photo credit: @official_mercyeke, @mercyeke_daily