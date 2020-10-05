Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Mercy Eke's Birthday Bash

Events

GiST wants to Raise Female Leaders & Change Makers in Underserved Communities with the Health for Her Project

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Spotted: #BBNaija's Nengi, Ozo, Lilo, Olive Emodi at La Mode Magazine’s 2020 Green October Event

Events Promotions

Davido will be heating up the Stage Live at the Exodus Abuja 2.0 | October 2nd

Events

You Can't Miss Naija Made's 2-Day Virtual Conference "Naija Made For More: Celebrating Collective Resilience" | October 2nd & 3rd

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Laycon is the Latest Millionaire, Landlord & SUV Owner! Highlights from the #BBNaija Prize Presentation

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Photos from Inside Mimi Onalaja's 30th Birthday Party That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Events Promotions

Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom set to perform at the 2020 House of Freedom Rally | October 1st

Events Promotions

Samsung unveils its 2020 Consumer Product Range & it's a Pure Show of Revolutionary and Innovative Technology

Events

All the Must-See Highlights from Mercy Eke’s Birthday Bash

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mercy Eke and her gang clearly had the most fun celebrating the queen of highlights.

It was her birthday recently and the 2019 BBNaija winner had ex-housemates from the 2018, 2019 and 2020 set of the reality show grace her birthday bash.

Some of them include Alex Unusual, Diane Russet, Ike Onyema, Mike Edwards, Frodd, Joe, Jeff Bankz, Kiddwaya, Erica Nlewedim, Prince Nelson and Dorathy Bachor. Ebuka, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Osas Ighodaro, and the number one African bad girl Tiwa Savage were also there to celebrate Mercy, A.K.A Lambo.

So many friends of the reality star also turned up to celebrate with her, as she stunned in these two drop-dead gorgeous outfits.

It was all vibes!

View this post on Instagram

I love y’all so much🛡🛡🛡

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke) on

View this post on Instagram

𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐎𝐟 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 📢🤞🤞 [ Queen of Highlights ] 👉👉 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 @cesejventures @getshaped.ng to Loose that stubborn Belly Fat [ Pot belly, big flabby thighs, Christian mother arms etc ] @cesejventures she has got you covered 👌 WhatsApp : +234 802 570 7646 Call : 0802 570 7646 • • • • #pepperdem #bbnaija #mercylambo #ebuka #bigbrother #bbnaija2019 #bba #beautiful #davido ##africanmagic #bbnaija2020 #ceecee #bigbrothernigeria #nomercynopepper #instablog9ja #betnaija #lambo #queenofhighlights #bigbrothernaija #ceec #mercy #merike #shugi #ultimateloveng #amvca7 #bbn #bbnaija2020 #bbn #mercy #lilobbnaija

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🦋 (@mercyeke_daily) on

Photo credit: @official_mercyeke, @mercyeke_daily

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: What Does 60 Mean to You?

#EndSARS: Are There Unseen Powers that Be? 

RiRi Okoye: Fifty and Lovin’ It!

Nofisat Shamsideen: I Had to Find Myself to Lose All My Weight

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey
Advertisement
css.php