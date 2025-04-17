Elizabeth Agboola: Why Guyana Should Be on Every Nigerian’s Travel List

Let’s be honest, travel is getting expensive. Between rising ticket prices due to foreign exchange and the effort it now takes to plan a proper escape, many people are second-guessing their next big trip. But if you’re already visiting the US or Canada, then you’re just a short 5-hour flight away from a destination you probably haven’t considered but absolutely should.

If someone told you that your next dream destination should be Guyana, you’d probably pause and ask, “Where exactly is that?” I did, too, until I experienced the soul of this unspoiled South American gem nestled between the Caribbean and the Amazon. What I found was a rare blend of nature, culture, adventure and history. Guyana doesn’t try too hard, and that’s its magic. It gives you space to breathe, reconnect and rediscover parts of yourself you didn’t even know were missing.

As someone who works in tourism development and cultural diplomacy, especially between Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas, I believe destinations like Guyana represent the next frontier not just for leisure but for deeper cultural and economic exchange.

But first, where is Guyana?

Guyana sits on the northeastern edge of South America, bordered by Venezuela, Suriname, Brazil and the Atlantic Ocean. It’s not an island, but it’s Caribbean in spirit. It’s also the only English-speaking country on the South American mainland, making it incredibly easy for Nigerians and most Africans to explore with no language barriers.

While the rest of us are still wondering where, our zaddy billionaire in USD, Aliko Dangote, has already found his way here to discuss oil business o! Georgetown, the capital, is a colorful mix of colonial charm, Afro-Caribbean flair and bustling street life; think Caribbean market vibes with a South American backdrop.

How do you get there from Nigeria?

The easiest route is Lagos to New York or any other U.S. state with flights to Guyana, then a 5-hour flight to Georgetown via Caribbean Airlines or American Airlines. Some travellers also transit through Jamaica via Trinidad, like I did. Prices range between $300 and $500 return from the U.S., depending on how early you book and the route you choose. With news of a direct flight from Lagos to Jamaica soon, you’ll only be a short flight away from Guyana via Caribbean Airlines.

Do you need a Visa as a Nigerian passport holder?

Yes, a visa is required. But don’t stress. Guyana’s process is straightforward and efficient. The visa is picked on arrival, but you must apply 1 month before and dispatch the required documents to the immigration office in Georgetown. Reach out, I can share the application form and requirements with you.

Why Guyana, and why now?

Because it’s raw, real and ready. This is not a cookie-cutter vacation spot. You won’t find massive resorts or tourist traps. What you will find is: Lush, untouched rainforest, welcoming people, deep cultural layers and quiet luxury in nature. It’s the kind of place that gives you space to reconnect with nature, your roots and your sense of wonder.

Let’s talk about the people and the culture

Guyanese people are a vibrant mix of African, Indian, Indigenous, European and Chinese heritage. The Afro-Guyanese population shares strong cultural similarities with West Africans, from music and dance to cuisine and community values. You’ll feel the rhythm of the motherland in the drumming, the folktales and the open-hearted hospitality. Many Guyanese still maintain traditions that stem from African roots. Visiting Guyana is like tracing your cultural DNA, discovering familiar customs thousands of miles from home.

Guyana’s history is powerful

Guyana’s history is layered with stories of African resilience. From the days of slavery and plantation life to today’s proud independence, every corner of the country whispers something real.

What’s even more fascinating is how people of African, Indigenous Amazonian, Indian, Chinese, and Caribbean descent have come together over centuries to build one unified Guyanese identity. It’s not just coexistence; it’s harmony. This multicultural blend doesn’t dilute heritage; it amplifies it.

Guyana is all about aature and adventure

If you’re a nature lover, Guyana is paradise. With over 80% of its land covered in rainforest, you’re in for an untouched adventure.

Kaieteur Falls: The Crown Jewel of the Interior

If you see nothing else in Guyana, see this. Kaieteur Falls is one of the world’s tallest single-drop waterfalls, standing at 741 feet and is nearly five times the height of Niagara, thundering down a sheer cliff surrounded by golden frogs, orchids, and cloud forest. Getting there is an adventure in itself: a one-hour scenic flight from Georgetown in a small plane gives you unreal aerial views of endless rainforest. You’ll then take a mild, guided hike to the edge of the falls and trust me, no picture will do it justice.

It’s not just a waterfall. It’s a spiritual moment.

Essequibo and Mazaruni: The Soul of the River

Embark on a full-day adventure along the majestic Essequibo River, Guyana’s largest waterway. The tour includes:

Fort Island : Explore the ruins of a 17th-century Dutch fort and the Heritage Museum.

Bartica : Visit this bustling beach town known as the gateway to the interior.

Aruwai Resort : Enjoy a relaxing lunch and perhaps a swim at this riverside resort.

Baracara Falls : Take a refreshing dip in the natural pools of this stunning waterfall.

The Essequibo River’s vastness and proximity to Venezuela add a unique dimension to the experience, allowing you to metaphorically “breathe Venezuelan air” and claim a cross-border adventure.

The Ones I Missed (But You Shouldn’t)

Two places I couldn’t make it to but belong on your list:

Iwokrama Rainforest: A pristine jungle reserve offering canopy walkways, Indigenous-led eco-lodges, and the possibility of seeing a wild jaguar.

Rupununi Savannah: Where Amerindian communities live in harmony with nature. Think African safari vibes but with giant anteaters and capybaras instead of lions.

Staying overnight in one of the resorts with jungle vibes.

They’re remote, magical and the kind of experiences that change your soul.

Food That Feels Familiar

Prepare for flavour. Guyanese cuisine is a comfort-filled mashup of African, Indian, and Caribbean cooking styles. Whether it’s the rich pepperpot stew, cassava bread, roti with curry, or cook-up rice, you’ll feel like you’ve been invited to someone’s home kitchen.

And of course you mustn’t forget eggball and pholourie (like our puff puff but with a twist). Pair your meal with fresh tropical fruit or a glass of El Dorado Rum, a globally recognised spirit aged up to 21 years. It’s Guyana’s golden gift to the world.

Festivals and That Guyanese Rhythm

If there’s one thing Nigerians, Caribbean people, and South Americans have in common, it’s a love for a good time. Guyana is where all three worlds collide in one big, beautiful vibe.

From open-air concerts to riverfront parties and spontaneous street jams, the country knows how to turn any moment into a celebration. Nightlife in Georgetown is alive with Afro-Caribbean beats, Soca, Dancehall, Afrobeats and Latin grooves. Whether it’s a backyard BBQ, a beach lime, or a chic rooftop lounge, you’ll feel right at home.

And please don’t miss out wasted Wednesday, when all drinks in most bars are half price. Don’t be surprised if a simple evening dinner turns into a dance-off. That’s Guyana for you; laid back by day, electric by night. Every beat is a reminder: all ah we is one.

Untapped business opportunities

Anywhere Aliko Dangote is spending his time deserves our attention. The billionaire recently visited Guyana to discuss the oil business, and for good reason. Guyana is now one of the fastest-growing oil-producing countries in the world. With emerging sectors in tourism, agriculture and infrastructure, this is the kind of place smart entrepreneurs and investors are eyeing early.

Guyana isn’t just a destination. It’s a reset. It’s a place where you can float down rivers that look like mirrors, listen to birds that sound like drummers, and walk streets where Africa whispers back at you with strangers feeling like cousins.

So whether you’re seeking more than a vacation, spiritual renewal or exploring strategic partnerships, Guyana is a destination of value. As they say in Guyana, “All ah we is one people.” Come feel it for yourself, or, in the voice of our Lagos influencer, Ola of Lagos, Guyana is plenty!