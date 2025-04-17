Chioma Momah: Identifying Gatekeepers and How to Get Past Them

I recently encountered a surprising incident involving Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon. After the Houston Cougars’ thrilling victory over Duke in the NCAA Final Four, Olajuwon attempted to join his alma mater on the court to celebrate. Despite being a legendary figure in Houston basketball history, security stopped him due to not having the proper credentials. Olajuwon appeared stunned, and many fans were outraged by the situation. Eventually, another security official recognised him and allowed him access, but the moment highlighted how even icons can be halted by gatekeepers when protocols are in place.

However dissimilar, this incident exemplifies the importance of gatekeepers like individuals who control access, whether at events, organisations or institutions. They determine who gets in and who stays out. You might have the qualifications or connections, but without the gatekeeper’s approval, progress can be stalled.

I remember one such encounter over 20 years ago at the Italian embassy. I was a young student hoping to visit an uncle in Milan during the holidays. My documents were light, while others had bulky folders. The security man looked at me and my documents over and said, “I no go allow you enter… your documents no complete.”

But I was persistent. I stayed at the gate. I spoke. I reasoned. I persuaded. Eventually, he let me in. I knew I had what I needed, and I didn’t let the gatekeeper’s initial resistance stop me.

But, in life, what helps you get past gatekeepers?

Knowledge

Information is power. Whether it’s a qualification, relevant insight, or just saying the right thing at the right time, knowledge opens doors. Ask yourself honestly what new knowledge you need to get past that gate in your career? Being informed equips you to speak the language of those on the inside.

Confidence

Your posture, tone, and composure are important. Confidence has often opened doors before credentials were even verified. Some refer to this as Executive Presence—it’s a blend of behaviour and communication skills that sets you apart and earns the respect of others. Even when you don’t feel completely ready, exhibiting confidence can completely change how others perceive you.

Attitude

We often hear the saying that attitude is everything, and sometimes, all it takes to get past certain obstacles is a positive attitude. A smile and politeness can work wonders; I have experienced this myself many times. For instance, someone once told me, “Madam, I don’t suppose I can allow you in, but go ahead and step inside.” The truth is, everyone wants to be treated well, and showing consideration and respect can open countless doors. How you make people feel can be more impactful than the words you say.

Persistence

Some gates won’t open immediately. Don’t retreat at the first “no.” Try a different route. Go back with a better strategy. Stay focused. Be resilient. Remember the example I gave about my experience at the embassy? I have had similar experiences over the years, and 9 out of 10 times, my persistence paid off. Keep knocking, sometimes the delay is testing how badly you want it.

Persuasion

Sometimes, you can connect, communicate, and convince that tips the scale. A well-placed word, a compelling story, or respectful charm can go a long way. It has happened to me time and time again. You are denied a certain privilege, but then you ask to speak to the person in charge and explain why “your case is different”. After hearing you out, they may decide it makes sense and voila! The gate is opened. The art of persuasion lies in how well you understand the gatekeeper’s concerns.

Gate Openers

These are individuals or platforms that can completely change the dynamics of access. A mentor, a network, a certification, a title, or a referral—these are the things that make a gatekeeper say, “You’re cleared to enter.” Sometimes, simply mentioning that you come from a certain person or studied at a particular institution can grant you access.

I remember a time when I was seeking an opportunity and realised that I belonged to the same alumni group as the gatekeeper; suddenly, the situation shifted in my favour. On another occasion, my son’s smile as he greeted the gatekeeper seemed to work wonders. I’m not sure if it was his adorable face or his innocence, but whatever the reason, the gatekeeper let me know that it was because of my son that he was allowing me entry.

Sometimes, doors open not just because of who you are, but because of who you are connected to.

Divine Access

And sometimes, it’s God. No effort, strategy, or contact can compare to divine intervention. Through prayer and faith, gates swing open that seemed immovable. God still makes a way where there seems to be none. When man says no, God still has the final say. Gatekeepers exist in every space—corporate, academic, professional, and personal–but even the strongest gates cannot stop divine access.

Feauture Image by PNW Production for Pexels