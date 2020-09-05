Margaret Anadu, Abasi Ene-Obong & Olugbenga Agboola make “Fortune 40 under 40” 2020 List

Fortune, released its popular yearly “40 Under 40” list which recognises 40 individuals who are below the age of 40 and are considered to be influential leaders in their respective fields.

The publication says to reflect the wave of transformation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it chose 200 individuals this year across five categories: finance, government and policy, healthcare, media and entertainment, and technology.

This year, several Nigerian co-founders and CEOs such as, Abasi Ene-Obong of 54gene, Olugbenga Agboola of Flutterwave, Obi Ozor of Kobo360, Margaret Chinwe Anadu of Goldman Sachs, and Ghanian-British actress Michaela Coel feature on the list.

***

Finance

Olugbenga Agboola

Recognised for his work as the co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave, a fintech company that provides payment services for businesses operating in Africa.

According to Fortune, he led the firm through a Series B funding round, which injected $35 million into the company, which will help Flutterwave, provide more payment products. He is a graduate of the MBA program at MIT’s Sloan School of Management worked as an application engineer at PayPal and in product management at Google Wallet.