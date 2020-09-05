Bukayo Saka has been Nominated for the 2020 PFA Young Players Award

It’s definitely been a great year for Arsenal player Bukayo Saka who has earned another recognition for his amazing skills on the field.

The young star has been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) young player of the year award, alongside Manchester United top players Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

Since his 2019/2020 breakthrough, the teenage player has remained relevant for his versatility and impression in various positions. Being a winger hasn’t stopped him from shinning in positions like the left-back, left-wing, and in the central midfield.

The Nigerian young star who is also a British citizen still hasn’t decided which of the countries he’ll be playing for, but he’s not slowing down for his club – Arsenal.

Saka was named Arsenal’s player of the month in February and got nominated for the same category in June 2020. He was also named Europa League’s youngest player of the season in August 2020, and on the 4th of September, he was nominated for PFA player of the year after ending the season with 6 goal involvements in 26 Premiere League outings, and 4 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The young footballer also turned 19 on Saturday, 5th September and there’s no better way to start a new year than to be recognized for your hard work and dedication.

The future is certainly bright for Bukayo and we’re rooting for him.

Congratulations, @BukayoSaka87 👏 👶8️⃣ years old: Starts training in our youth set-up

1️⃣8️⃣ years old: PFA Young Player of the Year nominee We're so proud of you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lhkPrAhdPe — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) September 4, 2020

🥇 #UEL Young Player of the Season: @BukayoSaka87 🥈 @kaihavertz29

🥉 Viktor Tsygankov 👇 Read the write up of our #UEL awards and stat leaders in full — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 22, 2020

Photo Credit: bukayosaka