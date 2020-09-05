Connect with us

Career Scoop

Bukayo Saka has been Nominated for the 2020 PFA Young Players Award

Career

Margaret Anadu, Abasi Ene-Obong & Olugbenga Agboola make "Fortune 40 under 40" 2020 List

Career Features

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Career

Adetola Juyitan of Glitz Group is Sharing Business Tips on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career

Here's Your Chance To Apply for the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Career Features Inspired

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Career

Bukayo Saka has been Nominated for the 2020 PFA Young Players Award

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s definitely been a great year for Arsenal player Bukayo Saka who has earned another recognition for his amazing skills on the field.

The young star has been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) young player of the year award, alongside Manchester United top players Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea pair  Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

Since his 2019/2020 breakthrough, the teenage player has remained relevant for his versatility and impression in various positions. Being a winger hasn’t stopped him from shinning in positions like the left-back, left-wing, and in the central midfield.

The Nigerian young star who is also a British citizen still hasn’t decided which of the countries he’ll be playing for, but he’s not slowing down for his club – Arsenal.

Saka was named Arsenal’s player of the month in February and got nominated for the same category in June 2020. He was also named Europa League’s youngest player of the season in August 2020, and on the 4th of September, he was nominated for PFA player of the year after ending the season with 6 goal involvements in 26 Premiere League outings, and 4 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The young footballer also turned 19 on Saturday, 5th September and there’s no better way to start a new year than to be recognized for your hard work and dedication.

The future is certainly bright for Bukayo and we’re rooting for him.

Photo Credit: bukayosaka

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Kore Mateen Taomu: Stand Boldly In What You Believe

Olawunmi Adegoke: These 5 Daily Routines Will Help You Live a Productive Life

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Laetitia Mugerwa: We Need to Bring an End to Cyber Violence 

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Advertisement
css.php