WAG: Here's Why Tolami Benson's Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!

WAG: Here's Why Tolami Benson's Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Dubbed WAG of the Year by Netizens worldwide, Nigerian Tolami Benson watched the England match at UEFA Euro 2024 wearing a custom leather biker jacket by Antonia Bronze.

The beautiful piece is a nod to the team’s right winger Bukayo Saka, Tolami’s boyfriend, whose first Arsenal shirt number was “87”. Saka is currently considered one of the best wingers in the world.

 

Tolami rocked her jacket over a Diesel top and served a premium face card that did not decline. See more photos of her below:

Credit: @tolami_benson

