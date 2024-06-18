Beauty
WAG: Here’s Why Tolami Benson’s Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!
Dubbed “WAG of the Year” by Netizens worldwide, Nigerian Tolami Benson watched the England match at UEFA Euro 2024 wearing a custom leather biker jacket by Antonia Bronze.
The beautiful piece is a nod to the team’s right winger — Bukayo Saka, Tolami’s boyfriend, whose first Arsenal shirt number was “87”. Saka is currently considered one of the best wingers in the world.
View this post on Instagram
Tolami rocked her jacket over a Diesel top and served a premium face card that did not decline. See more photos of her below:
Credit: @tolami_benson