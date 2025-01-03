Striking Poses While Cradling Cuteness: Adut Akech Bior’s Birthday Look is #NewMomGoals

South Sudanese-Australian supermodel, Adut Akech Bior, turned 25 on Christmas Day. For the silver jubilee, the new mum thrilled fans with the same radiant elegance that has captivated the fashion world since the onset of her modelling career.

Known for her striking features, luminous skin, and undeniable presence, Adut stunned in three (3) neutral looks. Swipe through the carousel below to see the looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Adut continues to break barriers and redefine beauty standards.

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @adutakech

Stylist: @brooklin.ep

MUA: @basedkenken

Hair: @hairbylexxii

Photo: @jpwphoto

