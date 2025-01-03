Connect with us

Beauty

Striking Poses While Cradling Cuteness: Adut Akech Bior’s Birthday Look is #NewMomGoals

South Sudanese-Australian supermodel, Adut Akech Bior, turned 25 on Christmas Day. For the silver jubilee, the new mum thrilled fans with the same radiant elegance that has captivated the fashion world since the onset of her modelling career.

Known for her striking features, luminous skin, and undeniable presence, Adut stunned in three (3) neutral looks. Swipe through the carousel below to see the looks:

 

Adut continues to break barriers and redefine beauty standards.

 

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @adutakech
Stylist: @brooklin.ep
MUA: @basedkenken
Hair: @hairbylexxii
Photo: @jpwphoto

Discover the latest fashion trends and hottest looks on the African Scene at BellaNaijaStyle.com

