Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

All That Glitters Is Tiwa Savage in TUBO's Royal-Inspired Fashion | See Photos

Events Music News Promotions

Hennessy Nigeria and Cultur FM gave off a December Party to Remember! Get the Scoop

Music

Tems, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Asake & More Nominated for 2025 Trace Awards

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday's “Delay” is a Reflection on God’s Timing | Watch the Visuals

Music

Dunsin Oyekan Ushers in 2025 with New Single "Judah"

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

BN TV Music

Claim Your Blessings! Rotimi Keys & Moses Bliss Declare a Year of Victory with "This Year"

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey Ushers Us into the New Year with "Baba We Thank You O"

BN TV Living Music

Kirk Franklin's Year of Big Wins & Lessons | Watch His 2024 Recap

Music

Rolling Stone's 2024 Afropop Rankings: Tems, Rema & Ayra Starr in the Top 10

Music

All That Glitters Is Tiwa Savage in TUBO’s Royal-Inspired Fashion | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage was an absolute vision in a stunning three-piece ensemble designed by TUBO. The outfit, part of TUBO’s ‘Everyday Royalty’ collection, featured a golden corset paired with a fitted, ankle-length skirt in lush green adorned with golden patterned streaks. Completing the look was a matching long kimono jacket, adding a touch of regal elegance.

To elevate the look, Tiwa accessorised with a gold purse, matching gold heels, and golden jewellery. From the crown of her head to the tips of her toes, the Afrobeats superstar embodied sophistication and glamour, glowing in every sense of the word.

The “Mega Money Mega” hitmaker truly brought the essence of royalty to life in this outfit, effortlessly showcasing her impeccable style and grace.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php