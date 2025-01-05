All That Glitters Is Tiwa Savage in TUBO’s Royal-Inspired Fashion | See Photos

Tiwa Savage was an absolute vision in a stunning three-piece ensemble designed by TUBO. The outfit, part of TUBO’s ‘Everyday Royalty’ collection, featured a golden corset paired with a fitted, ankle-length skirt in lush green adorned with golden patterned streaks. Completing the look was a matching long kimono jacket, adding a touch of regal elegance.

To elevate the look, Tiwa accessorised with a gold purse, matching gold heels, and golden jewellery. From the crown of her head to the tips of her toes, the Afrobeats superstar embodied sophistication and glamour, glowing in every sense of the word.

The “Mega Money Mega” hitmaker truly brought the essence of royalty to life in this outfit, effortlessly showcasing her impeccable style and grace.

See more photos below