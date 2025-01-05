“Little Viola is Squealing!” Viola Davis Says as She Receives Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

Connect with us

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

“This is a first award I was told that I won that made me cry,” Viola shared with USA TODAY bahead of the ceremony.  “Little Viola showed up who just never could imagine that she could evolve into this life, into this career. I just feel incredibly grateful today.”

Fellow Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep presented the award, a gesture Viola said added “to the magic” of the night. On stage, she delivered a captivating 16-minute speech without a teleprompter, sharing her journey from a turbulent childhood to Hollywood stardom. She reflected on how her upbringing shaped her craft and how financial necessity influenced her choice of roles in her early career.

As anticpation builds for the 82nd Golden Globes airing live later today in the evening, Viola Davis will also take the stage as a presenter, alongside Elton JohnDwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel and more.

Sharing photos from the night on social media, Viola’s caption was as emotional as her speech:

Being an actor has always been the cosmic carrot to a much higher, deeper journey. I’ve ALWAYS been in search of connection to people but also to…..myself. I found it through artistry. It’s a sacred, magical tool that has elevated my life in every way. It’s why I fight for elevated content for people of color. I fight for characters who otherwise wouldn’t be seen. I fight. There are no words to describe this honor. Only little Viola can…..and she is squealing! She is basking in worthiness. And she feels deeply, deeply SEEN

See more moments from the event below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

