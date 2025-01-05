Yesterday afternoon, in a memorable ceremony at the East Room of the White House, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 distinguished individuals from politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and science.

Among the honourees was legendary actor and Hollywood icon Denzel Washington. The two-time Academy Award winner, celebrated for his powerful performances in films like “Glory” and “Training Day,” was recognised for his stellar acting career and also for his impactful work as a philanthropist and minister. The Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour, is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to American culture, society, and global leadership.

Michael J. Fox, beloved for his roles in “Back to the Future,” “Family Ties,” and “Spin City,” was also honoured for his decades-long advocacy for Parkinson’s disease research.

Other recipients included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U2 frontman and humanitarian Bono, renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren, “Science Guy” Bill Nye, basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, humanitarian chef José Andrés, conservationist Jane Goodall, and international football star Lionel Messi, among others.

“Today, I had the honour of bestowing the Medal of Freedom–our nation’s highest civilian honour–on a group of extraordinary people who have given thier saved effort to shape the culture and cause of America,” President Biden remarked during the ceremony. says President Joe Biden.

Watch highlights from the event below: