Denzel Washington Just Added 'Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient' from Joe Biden to His Legacy

Johnny Drille & Rima Just Shared the Most Beautiful Wedding Vow Clip to Mark their 3rd Anniversary

Class of 2025, Laju Iren Has Practical Advice to Guide You to the Altar

Craving Spicy? Try Cooking With Ijey's Assorted Beef Pepper Soup

Theophilus Sunday's "Delay" is a Reflection on God's Timing | Watch the Visuals

This One-Pot Beef Stew Recipe By Lizzy Mathis is Everything Your Weekend Deserves

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan" | Watch the Trailer

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Make Ofe Nsala (White Soup) Like a Pro with Joyful Cook

Claim Your Blessings! Rotimi Keys & Moses Bliss Declare a Year of Victory with "This Year"

Yesterday afternoon, in a memorable ceremony at the East Room of the White House, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 distinguished individuals from politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and science.

Among the honourees was legendary actor and Hollywood icon Denzel Washington. The two-time Academy Award winner, celebrated for his powerful performances in films like “Glory” and “Training Day,” was recognised for his stellar acting career and also for his impactful work as a philanthropist and minister. The Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour, is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to American culture, society, and global leadership.

Michael J. Fox, beloved for his roles in “Back to the Future,” “Family Ties,” and “Spin City,” was also honoured for his decades-long advocacy for Parkinson’s disease research.

Other recipients included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U2 frontman and humanitarian Bono, renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren, “Science Guy” Bill Nye, basketball legend EarvinMagicJohnson, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, humanitarian chef José Andrés, conservationist Jane Goodall, and international football star Lionel Messi, among others.

“Today, I had the honour of bestowing the Medal of Freedom–our nation’s highest civilian honour–on a group of extraordinary people who have given thier saved effort to shape the culture and cause of America,” President Biden remarked during the ceremony. says President Joe Biden.

Watch highlights from the event below:

 

