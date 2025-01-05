Connect with us

Bring Ghana to Your Kitchen with Sweet Adjeley's Ga Kenkey & Shito Recipe

Sweet Adjeley brings us a taste of Ghana with her recipe for authentic Ga Kenkey, a true classic. Made from fermented corn dough, kenkey is slightly sour, soft, and holds its shape perfectly when made right.

This dish is super versatile. You can enjoy it with stews, soups, or even turn it into Ice Kenkey by mashing it up with groundnuts, milk, and sugar.

The ingredients are straightforward: corn to make the dough, salt, water, and dry corn husks (or agobo) to wrap the kenkey balls.

To make it even better, she pairs her kenkey with shito sauce—a spicy mix of chili peppers, tomatoes, onions and serves it up with avocado and some fried fish on the side.

Want to see how it’s done? Watch the full recipe below:

