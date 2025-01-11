Sweet Adjeley’s Two Ingredient Akara Recipe is the Breakfast You Need

Did you know that Akara is called Akala in Ghana, especially by the Ga people of the southeast coast? Well, you’ll learn that and more in this recipe video of the popular bean fritters shared by Sweet Adjeley.

For this recipe, she uses white beans, but unlike the common method of soaking and peeling the beans before blending, Sweet Adjeley soaks the beans overnight, gives them a thorough rinse in the morning, and blends them directly.

This quick, easy, and tasty recipe requires just two ingredients: beans and salt. Sweet Adjeley recommends giving the bean batter a good whisk to incorporate air, ensuring it floats while frying and doesn’t absorb too much oil.

Will you be trying this for breakfast? Watch how she makes it below