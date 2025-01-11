Connect with us

Sweet Adjeley's Two Ingredient Akara Recipe is the Breakfast You Need

No Oven? No Problem! Raphiat's Lifestyle Moist Chocolate Cake Recipe Has You Covered

Gentlemen, Laju Iren Has Something to Say—And You'll Want to Listen

What Went Down at the Birtday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of "A Heart on the Line"

Qing Madi Expresses Pure Devotion in New Single "Akanchawa"

From Korede Bello's "Godwin" To Wizkid's "Final": Afrobeats Hits Turning 10 in 2025

Moses Bliss Celebrates God's Goodness in "Doing of The Lord" feat. Nathaniel Bassey

Experience Kaestrings' Uplifting Live Performance of "Let it Show"

Ruger's Live Performance of "Toma Toma" Hits the Right Notes at 1Xtra Live Lounge

Love, Drama & Big Decisions Await in the Final Season of "Harlem" | Watch Trailer

Sweet Adjeley's Two Ingredient Akara Recipe is the Breakfast You Need

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Did you know that Akara is called Akala in Ghana, especially by the Ga people of the southeast coast? Well, you’ll learn that and more in this recipe video of the popular bean fritters shared by Sweet Adjeley.

For this recipe, she uses white beans, but unlike the common method of soaking and peeling the beans before blending, Sweet Adjeley soaks the beans overnight, gives them a thorough rinse in the morning, and blends them directly.

This quick, easy, and tasty recipe requires just two ingredients: beans and salt. Sweet Adjeley recommends giving the bean batter a good whisk to incorporate air, ensuring it floats while frying and doesn’t absorb too much oil.

Will you be trying this for breakfast? Watch how she makes it below

