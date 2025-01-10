No Oven? No Problem! Raphiat’s Lifestyle Moist Chocolate Cake Recipe Has You Covered

Sometimes, the craving for a delicious cake hits, but the lack of an oven might seem like a bit of a challenge. Understandable, right? Well, Raphiat’s Lifestyle has the perfect solution for you—a simple and failproof recipe for a moist chocolate cake, no oven required.

This recipe uses everyday ingredients like flour, ripe bananas, brown sugar, white sugar, an egg, vegetable oil, salt, baking soda, and a touch of coffee dissolved in hot water to enhance the chocolate flavour. The result? A rich, moist, and decadent cake that’s perfect for any occasion—or just because you deserve a treat.

Ready to bake without an oven? Watch how she makes it below