A Proper Chocolate Cake That Delivers on Every Craving | Try Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

What’s on your dessert menu this weekend? And no, you can’t say “nothing.” How about trying your hand at this rich chocolate cake recipe? In the words of its creator, Daniel Ochuko, “it’s decadent, delicious and irresistible.” This isn’t your average chocolate cake that simply relies on cocoa powder, Daniel calls it a proper chocolate cake.

To make it, he uses brown sugar, vegetable oil, full cream milk, eggs, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder, vanilla essence and a touch of coffee. For the ganache, it’s heavy cream, butter, icing sugar and dark chocolate.

He begins by mixing the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt. Then he moves on to the wet ingredients: eggs, vegetable oil, brown sugar and vanilla essence. He stirs just enough to combine without adding too much air. After that, he pours in the milk and mixes for about 30 seconds before gradually adding in the dry mixture. A splash of coffee goes in at the end to deepen the chocolate flavour and give the cake a lovely, moist texture.

Once baked to perfection, he whips up the ganache and spreads it generously over the cake.

The result is a rich, chocolatey loaf that you’ll want to make again and again.

Watch how he makes it below.