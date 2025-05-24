Connect with us

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

A Proper Chocolate Cake That Delivers on Every Craving | Try Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

"The Finished Man" Finds Laughs in a Language Mix-Up With Jay On Air & Layefa Ebitonmo

Seyi Vibez Gets Real About Love and Vulnerability in "Pressure"

Tabitha Brown Danced Into the Spirit Tunnel Like the Internet’s Favourite Aunty

Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in "Lara Unlimited"

Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO’s Crime Drama “Task” | Watch First Trailer

Raphiat's Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in "My Mother is a Witch" | Watch the Trailer

Bobby Brown’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Only Thing We’re Replaying Right Now

Just days after dropping “Tatata,” Burna Boy and Travis Scott unveil the official video, full of swagger, fun, and unmistakable rhythm
Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Burna Boy/Instagram

You’ve already been vibing to “Tatata,” the latest single from Burna Boy featuring Travis Scott, which dropped just a few days ago. Now, the much-anticipated video is here and it’s just as bold and energetic as the track.

“Tatata” bursts with energy, mixing Afrobeats and hip-hop rhythms into a sound that’s cheeky, confident and unapologetically fun. Burna Boy and Travis Scott take turns on the mic, delivering verses that play with themes of flirtation, swagger and living the good life.

The video brings that energy to life. With Burna and Travis surrounded by friends, dancing, and enjoying the moment, it captures the playful tone of the song perfectly. Stylish, cheeky and full of charisma, it’s a visual that matches the mood of the music.

Watch the video below.

