Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in “Tatata”

“Tatata” bursts with energy, mixing Afrobeats and hip-hop rhythms into a sound that’s cheeky, confident and unapologetically fun. Burna Boy and Travis Scott take turns on the mic, delivering verses that play with themes of flirtation, swagger and living the good life.

The video brings that energy to life. With Burna and Travis surrounded by friends, dancing, and enjoying the moment, it captures the playful tone of the song perfectly. Stylish, cheeky and full of charisma, it’s a visual that matches the mood of the music.

Watch the video below.