"The Finished Man" Finds Laughs in a Language Mix-Up With Jay On Air & Layefa Ebitonmo

Experience the charm and humour of “The Finished Man” as Jay On Air tries to impress his girlfriend’s family with some Igbo greetings.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

This episode of “The Finished Manis a gentle reminder that when it comes to love, language differences often take a back seat.

Starring Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as Jay On Air, alongside Layefa Ebitonmo, Blessing Nze and Steve Chuks, the story follows Olasubomi, a Yoruba man preparing to meet his girlfriend’s Igbo parents for the first time. Hoping to make a good impression, he practices common Igbo greetings and phrases, but things don’t quite go as planned when the moment arrives.

“The Finished Man” series centres on a modern Nigerian man who seems almost too good to be true. Calm, romantic, emotionally intelligent and grounded, he challenges traditional ideas of masculinity that are often wrapped in ego and dominance. Whether he’s managing tension in his relationship, handling family drama or facing the everyday demands of life, he does so with grace. He’s not perfect, but he’s steady.

Watch the language barrier episode below.

