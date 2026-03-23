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Layefa Ebitonmo’s No-Foundation Routine Is the Everyday Makeup Reset You Need

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Layefa Ebitonmo’s No-Foundation Routine Is the Everyday Makeup Reset You Need

If you want an easy makeup routine that still looks put together, Layefa Ebitonmo’s no-foundation guide is a great place to start.
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What if your everyday makeup routine could be this simple and still look this put together?

Layefa Ebitonmo shows just how achievable that is with her beginner-friendly, no-foundation tutorial — a soft, practical approach to getting a polished look without piling on heavy products.

Rather than reaching straight for foundation, the focus shifts to refining the base with a bit more intention. A touch of colour correction helps even out the skin, allowing your natural complexion to come through while still looking put together.

From there, she works with cream products to gently shape the face. The contour is subtle, adding just enough definition without feeling too structured. Her blush placement lifts the face and ties everything together in a way that feels fresh and easy.

Highlight is applied with a light hand, bringing brightness to the high points of the face while keeping the finish natural. The result feels balanced and wearable, with each step flowing into the next.

What makes this routine stand out is how practical it is. It’s the kind of look you can put together on a regular morning and still feel confident in hours later. The steps are straightforward, the products are minimal, and the overall effect is clean and put together.

If you’ve been looking for a simple place to start or just want to ease into something lighter, this is a routine worth trying.

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