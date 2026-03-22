Watch Kehlani Turn JHud’s Spirit Tunnel Into a Full-On Party

Kehlani just walked the Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel and the hallway was absolutely not ready for her.

If you have never seen the spirit tunnel before, here is the idea — a narrow, lively backstage hallway lined on both sides with the show’s staff and dancers, all there for one reason: to make the incoming guest feel every bit of the love in that corridor before they even step foot on the main stage. And when Kehlani walked through it, the hallway gave her everything it had.

She arrived in a monochromatic grey suit, a structured oversized blazer cinched at the waist with a matching belt, paired with a grey mini skirt. Deep burgundy sheer tights and matching burgundy pointed-toe heels added a rich, bold contrast to the grey, and her long loose waves, neck tattoos and hand tattoos rounded the whole look out with an edge that cut through the polished tailoring beautifully. She looked sharp, she looked cool and she looked completely unbothered in the best possible way.

The hallway crew came with a harmonised, soulful chant tailored just for her: “Kehlani’s at JHud, you know we love her! She’s walking down the hall, so we gotta turn up! A Grammy winner, she’s the best… Kehlani’s at JHud!” The staff were stepping, clapping and waving their hands in unison on both sides, turning the corridor into a full performance in its own right.

And Kehlani? She matched every single bit of it. She started with a confident, rhythmic strut, vibing to the live vocals, and as the chant peaked she broke into sharp, coordinated hand movements and a body roll that had the whole hallway losing it. She was smiling, she was laughing with the crew and she was fully in the moment from the first step to the last. By the time she pushed through the On Air doors to the main stage, the spirit tunnel had done exactly what it was built to do.

Watch her walk below.