Wanni Fuga x Funke Akindele: The Outfit You Need to See From The Creative Blueprint 2.0

The accessories are gold from the necklace to the watch. Layered gold chains sitting close to the collarbone, a gold statement ring, a gold bracelet on one wrist and a rose gold watch on the other. Her shoes are pointed-toe heels with a printed detail at the toe that ties the whole look together in a way that feels very thought through. Short textured pixie cut with soft waves, warm defined makeup, strong brows, highlighted skin and a lip that keeps the focus on everything else. She looked settled, warm and very much in her element from the moment she walked in to the moment the event wrapped.

Funke Akindele built the event, hosted it and looked this good the whole time.