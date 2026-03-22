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Wanni Fuga x Funke Akindele: The Outfit You Need to See From The Creative Blueprint 2.0

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Wanni Fuga x Funke Akindele: The Outfit You Need to See From The Creative Blueprint 2.0

Funke Akindele hosted The Creative Blueprint 2.0 in a vibrant teal two-piece by Wanni Fuga. The “Giving Today, Gaining Tomorrow” masterclass saw the convener in an eye-catching illustrated vehicle print, paired with a chic textured pixie cut and layered gold jewellery for a look that balanced professional authority with bold, creative flair.
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Funke Akindele in a teal blue Wanni Fuga two-piece set featuring a short-sleeved shirt and maxi skirt with a red and yellow vehicle print. She is accessorised with gold jewellery and has a short textured pixie haircut.

Funke Akindele in a teal blue Wanni Fuga two-piece set featuring a short-sleeved shirt and maxi skirt with a red and yellow vehicle print. She is accessorised with gold jewellery and has a short textured pixie haircut. Photo Credit: Funke Akindele/Instagram

Funke Akindele hosted The Creative Blueprint 2.0 last Thursday and if you were not there as a creative looking to grow, you already know how we feel about that. But what we also need to talk about is what she wore to do it, because the outfit is very much a part of the story.

She walked in wearing a teal blue two-piece by Wanni Fuga — a wide-collar short-sleeve shirt and a matching maxi skirt covered in a print of illustrated cars and trucks in red and yellow, with a repeated text pattern running throughout the fabric in a slightly darker blue tone. It is a print that has no business working as well as it does and yet here we are. The silhouette is relaxed and the fabric has a slight sheen that photographs beautifully, and the overall effect is someone who dressed for the room she was walking into without overdressing for it.

The accessories are gold from the necklace to the watch. Layered gold chains sitting close to the collarbone, a gold statement ring, a gold bracelet on one wrist and a rose gold watch on the other. Her shoes are pointed-toe heels with a printed detail at the toe that ties the whole look together in a way that feels very thought through. Short textured pixie cut with soft waves, warm defined makeup, strong brows, highlighted skin and a lip that keeps the focus on everything else. She looked settled, warm and very much in her element from the moment she walked in to the moment the event wrapped.

Funke Akindele built the event, hosted it and looked this good the whole time.

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