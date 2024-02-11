Connect with us

All The Guest Looks From VeeKee James and Femi Atere’s Wedding

#LagosCityMarathon2024: Shehu Muazu is the First Nigerian to Finish the Marathon

#LagosCityMarathon2024: Kebene Chala is The First Woman to Cross the Finish Line

#LagosCityMarathon2024: Bernard Sang is The First Person to Cross The Finish Line

All The Must-See Looks From Fashionista Guests at Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

AshLuxe Redefines Luxury with 'In Her Bag' Brunch and Unveils New Products

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Asake Emerges Best African Music Act at the 26th MOBO Awards

The Visa Player Escort Program is set to fulfill Dreams for Children in Ivory Coast | Get the Scoop

The Wealth and Legacy Dinner: A Recap of The Legacy Haus' Insighful Discussion on Multifamily Office Advantage

For their reception, Veekee James and Femi Atere decided to harmonize the classic with modern looks. The star-studded reception was vintage-themed and the guest brought their A-game as usual.

See all the looks that slayed below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliana Olayode (@olayodejuliana)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nkiruka 💎 (@kiky_festus)

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layefa Ebitonmo (@layefaebitonmo)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grandprince Ita. (@grandprinceita)

 

