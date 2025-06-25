This Massive Gele on Veekee James Has Us Rethinking Our Owambe Goals

Leave it to Veekee James to turn cooking into a full-on fashion moment. The designer chose to show up for her kitchen duties dressed like a Yoruba bride, and the result was nothing short of a statement. If she was going to make amala and abula, then why not make it extraordinary and fashionable?

Her outfit was a structured deep red buba and a short asooke wrapper in bold blue, red, and black stripes. Draped across her shoulder was a matching ipele that added an extra layer of style. And then there was the gele. That headwrap wasn’t subtle. Layered and sculptural, it was the first thing you noticed—and the last thing you’d forget. It towered beautifully, in the same striped asooke as her wrapper and ipele, unapologetically dramatic.

The accessories sealed the mood. A beaded choker in red, thick bracelets on both wrists, a clutch in her hand, and red heels to match. Every part of the look worked together without shouting.

Veekee may have dressed for her own kitchen, but this outfit has range. It belongs at a Yoruba-themed wedding, an epic owanbe, or a film premiere dripping in culture and spice.