Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Veekee James’ Civil Wedding Lewks with Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe | WATCH
Imperial fashion stylist, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, unveils the creative thought process behind Victoria Veekee James‘ civil wedding outfits, custom-made for the classy bride by her eponymous brand — Veekee James. From the inspiration to the intricate details of the masterpiece, Tosin gives us an insider take on what it took to put together the classic look.
CREDITS
Looks curated and styled by @thestyleinfidel via @bridesoftheinfidel
Bride: @veekee_james
Outfit: Custom @veekeejames_official
Cinematography: @visuals.by.carter
Shoes: VALENTINO
Jewellery: @_luideo_
Bouquet: @funmiflowers
Hairstylist: @adefunkeee
Makeup Artist: @bibyonce