Beauty

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Veekee James’ Civil Wedding Lewks with Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Imperial fashion stylist, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, unveils the creative thought process behind Victoria Veekee James civil wedding outfits, custom-made for the classy bride by her eponymous brand — Veekee James. From the inspiration to the intricate details of the masterpiece, Tosin gives us an insider take on what it took to put together the classic look.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

See more below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thestyleinfidel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

CREDITS

Looks curated and styled by @thestyleinfidel via @bridesoftheinfidel

Bride: @veekee_james

Outfit: Custom @veekeejames_official

Cinematography: @visuals.by.carter

Shoes: VALENTINO

Jewellery: @_luideo_

Bouquet: @funmiflowers

Hairstylist: @adefunkeee

Makeup Artist: @bibyonce

