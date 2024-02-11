When The Photographer Falls In Love With His Muse! Enjoy Auma & Desmond’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

Weddings

Shortly after the COVID-19 era,  Auma sought the services of a photographer… little did she know she was going to find love. 😍

She began a conversation with Desmond about the shoot and when they eventually met, it was as though they had known each other forever. Not only did he capture lovely photos, but he also captured her heart. Now, they are set for Happy Ever After and their pre-wedding photos and sweet love story will make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Auma:

Talk about shooting your shot! Our love story replays in my mind like a Nollywood movie with 7 parts. I was in my Post-Covid “enjoyment” era. The last thing on my mind was a relationship. My focus was on traveling and documenting memories and I was excited to do just that when I flew in from Canada to Abuja for my sister’s wedding. I reached out to Nonso who was my sister’s wedding photographer, about a photoshoot I wanted to have.

  

He agreed to do so and we began talking in preparation for the photoshoot. We quickly developed a friendship and when I finally met him, it was as if I had known him for a long time. From that first photograph, he not only captured a good photo but the heart of his muse. Sparks flew and what started out as just a regular photoshoot with sweet words coupled with actions, blossomed into a love story that bridged Kenya and Nigeria. And as they say, the rest is history but ours, a future.

       

Credits

Groom@mazi_desmond
Bridal Dress: @ercaatelier
Photography@mindmazephotography

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

