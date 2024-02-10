Connect with us

Check Out Veekee James and Femi's Gorgeous Look for Their White Wedding

5 hours ago

Veekee James and her Femi have us love struck for their white wedding. The #LoveUnbeaten24 couple have given us a dose of sweetness from their introduction down to the white wedding. They exchange their vows in their white wedding and the chemistry cannot be denied. They not only embody the sweetness of love, they look ethereal while doing it.

The bride’s look:

The groom’s look:

 

The bride walking down the aisle:

The couple exchanging their vows:

 

Credits:

Photographer @saidmhamadofficial
Bride @veekee_james
Groom @femi_bd
Brides Outfits @veekeejames_official
Bridal Styling @style_by_ruvero
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hair stylist @adefunkeee
Groom suit @atafo_
Groom styling @groomsoftheinfidel
Event planner @elithan_events

