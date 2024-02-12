An Old Crush & a DM – See How Amanda & Uche’s Sweet Love Came To Be

If love is meant to be then it will surely blossom beautifully in its own time. Amanda came across Uche’s photo over a decade ago and had a big crush on him.

Although they never got a chance to talk, love had some sweet plans in store. They connected on Facebook through an online Scrabble game and what followed was a perfect fairytale! They had a beautiful white wedding ceremony surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. Amanda looked absolutely stunning and Uche made a super dapper groom. Their sweet love is evident in each frame and you can tell that they are soulmates for life!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Amanda:

I had an innocent crush on Uche for 10 years after I saw his picture on his parent’s silver jubilee program booklet but we never spoke. I just used to see him around and be like “damn you fine” in my head. Fast forward to 10 years later in 2017, we started playing a Scrabble game online since we were Facebook friends, and one day he played a word that gave him a score of 100 plus points. I commented after he played the word “damn you are whooping my ass” and he laughed and said “I try sometimes”, and that was the beginning of forever because since then we have spoken every day until today. 😁 Now, I get to declare my love for him publicly in the presence of family, friends and well-wishers.

By the groom, Uche:

This love story, for me, began in 2017 when I was in Abuja and Amanda was in India, even though I’m sure Amanda’s version probably began around 9 years earlier. I have always known her family, but her, not so much. It wasn’t until early 2017 that I noticed her on my Facebook feed and thought to myself, “This babe is cute sha”. I decided to send her an invite to play an online Scrabble game, which she accepted and we ended up bonding over. Especially after I played a few high scoring words, and she had to message me to “take it easy” with her 😄. And that was really the start of our forever story!

We finally met in person when she came back to Nigeria a couple of months later and we just clicked (she was even cooler in person), and we’ve pretty much talked to each other every single day since then. She moved to the United States in 2018 and I moved to the Republic of Ireland shortly after that, but we kept our relationship going. In 2021 I finally moved to the United States to join her, and today she’s MY WIFE!!!

It’s all fun from here!

