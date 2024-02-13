Relish The Beauty of Love in Safa and Mustapha’s Pre-wedding Shoot

One of the easiest things to spot anywhere is love. When it comes to Safa and Mustapha’s love, it radiates effortlessly and its sweet aura is hard to miss.

The duo are set for a forever journey and their stunning pre-wedding photos are adding sunshine to our day. These two look so cute together and we are obsessed with the warmth their photos exude. Their pure chemistry makes our hearts giddy with excitement and we bet you’ll feel the same way as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Couple @mustbesafa

Planner @Exquisiteluxuryevents

Groom’s outfit @jamalfarisofficial

Photography @tobi.olajolo

PR @shadesmediahq