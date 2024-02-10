LagosCityMarathon2024: Shehu Muazu is the First Nigerian to Finish the Marathon

Congratulations to Shehu Muazu who emerged as the first Nigerian to reach the finish line of the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Shehu will be going home with a sum of ₦2,000,000 while the second and third Nigerians will bag ₦1,500,000 and ₦1,ooo,ooo respectively.

